US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Jan 1 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: allots 155.03 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.84 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.87 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: makes partial allotment of 27.91 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text: (bit.ly/1mntUy2) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)