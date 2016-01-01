Jan 1 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: allots 155.03 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.84 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.87 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: makes partial allotment of 27.91 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction