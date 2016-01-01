Jan 1 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 56.80 bln rupees at 28-day variable rate repo auction vs 150 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at 28-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.78 pct at 28-day variable rate repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1IIrjsl) (Bengaluru newsroom)