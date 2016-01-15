US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Jan 15 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: allots 155.04 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.85 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.88 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: makes partial allotment of 42.86 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text: (bit.ly/1Qa8EYa) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.