Jan 25 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 136 bln rupees at 15-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at 15-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.81 pct at 15-day variable rate repo auction (Bengaluru newsroom)