Jan 25 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at 8 day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.79 pct at 8 day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 82.50 bln rupees at 8 day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 82.50 bln rupees

Source text: (bit.ly/1nIVkyE) (Bengaluru newsroom)