Jan 20 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.77 pct at 7-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.82 pct at 7-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 100.02 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 124.75 bln rupees * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 72.57 pct at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1ZLPC0i) (Bengaluru newsroom)