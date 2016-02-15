BRIEF-India's Tasty Bite Eatables March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 81.2 million rupees versus profit 58.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 15 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: allots 250.04 bln rupees at 56 day variable rate repo auction vs 250 bln rupees notified * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.82 pct at 56 day variable rate repo auction * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.80 pct at 56 day variable rate repo auction * RBI: makes partial allotment of 99.14 pct at cut-off rate at 56 day variable rate repo auction
Source text: (bit.ly/1OaNCCw) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 81.2 million rupees versus profit 58.9 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended preference dividend of rupee 1 per preference share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: