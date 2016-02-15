Feb 15 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 250.04 bln rupees at 56 day variable rate repo auction vs 250 bln rupees notified * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.82 pct at 56 day variable rate repo auction * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.80 pct at 56 day variable rate repo auction * RBI: makes partial allotment of 99.14 pct at cut-off rate at 56 day variable rate repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1OaNCCw) (Bengaluru newsroom)