Feb 15 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.78 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 73.58 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 73.58 bln rupees

Source text: (bit.ly/1ObpHCX) (Bengaluru newsroom)