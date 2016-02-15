BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs worth 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs worth 50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qqKyjm) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.78 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 73.58 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 73.58 bln rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 465.3 million rupees ; total revenue was 1.43 billion rupees