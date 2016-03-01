March 1 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: allots 150.02 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 150 bln rupees notified * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.85 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: makes partial allotment of 19.89 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.83 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction