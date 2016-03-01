March 1 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.79 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.83 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 11.47 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 300.03 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction ; gets bids worth 339.27 bln rupees

Source text: (bit.ly/1WSTlTG) (Bengaluru newsroom)