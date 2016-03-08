BRIEF-HCL Technologies gets members' nod for share buyback
* Gets members' nod for share buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.78 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.83 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 250.06 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 360.69 bln rupees * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 36.06 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate repo auction
Source text: (bit.ly/24NBLGN) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Gets members' nod for share buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital via issue of 47.5 million shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrVTl0 Further company coverage: