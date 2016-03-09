March 9 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: Allots 300.06 bln rupees at 28-day variable rate repo auction Vs 300 bln rupees notified * RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.86 pct at 28-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.92 pct at 28-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: Makes partial allotment of 5.27 pct at cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1QClA7y) (Bengaluru newsroom)