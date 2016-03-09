BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
March 9 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Allots 300.06 bln rupees at 28-day variable rate repo auction Vs 300 bln rupees notified * RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.86 pct at 28-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.92 pct at 28-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: Makes partial allotment of 5.27 pct at cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate repo auction
(Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 17 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, bouyed by optimism surrounding a favourable monsoon rains forecast.