March 30 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.92 pct at 5-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.10 pct at 5-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 100.01 bln rupees at 5-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 131.10 bln rupees * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 75.12 pct at cut-off rate at 5-day variable rate repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1VSOnbO) (Bengaluru newsroom)