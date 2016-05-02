May 2 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.51 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.52 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 37.00 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 37.00 bln rupees

Source text: (bit.ly/1rqLhA4) (Bengaluru newsroom)