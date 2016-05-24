May 24 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: Allots 185.05 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 185 bln rupees notified * RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.54 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.56 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: Makes partial allotment of 16.22 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction

