July 15 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 41.75 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 185 bln rupees notified * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.52 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.52 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction

