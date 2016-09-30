US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Sept 30 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.59 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: allots 69.50 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 195 bln rupees notified * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.63 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text: bit.ly/2dimFEG (Bengaluru newsroom)
