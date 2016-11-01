Nov 1 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: Allots 48.00 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 195 bln rupees notified * RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.28 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.29 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction

Source text: bit.ly/2fckUrK (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru)