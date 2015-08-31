US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Aug 31 The Reserve Bank of India:
* INDIA CENTRAL BANK SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 7.24 PCT AT 7-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CBANK: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 7.22 PCT AT 7-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CBANK: ALLOTS 61.89 BLN RUPEES AT AT 7-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION; GETS BIDS WORTH 61.89 BLN RUPEES
Source text: (bit.ly/1hOgpoJ)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)