* INDIA CENTRAL BANK SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 7.24 PCT AT 7-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CBANK: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 7.22 PCT AT 7-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CBANK: ALLOTS 61.89 BLN RUPEES AT AT 7-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION; GETS BIDS WORTH 61.89 BLN RUPEES