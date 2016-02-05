Feb 5 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.74 pct at 3 day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.73 pct at 3 day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 27.70 bln rupees at 3 day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 27.70 bln rupees

