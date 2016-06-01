June 1 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.47 pct at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 258.44 bln rupees at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 259.44 bln rupees

Source text: (bit.ly/1ZcLvWD) (Bengaluru newsroom)