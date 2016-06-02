June 2 Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.48 pct at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 300.06 bln rupees at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 328.20 bln rupees * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 67.40 pct at cut-off rate at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction