REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
July 1 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank: Allots 4.30 bln rupees at 28 day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 4.30 bln rupees * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 28 day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: Weighted average rate at 6.47 pct at 28 day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)