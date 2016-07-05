July 5 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 13 day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.49 pct at 13 day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 12.95 bln rupees at 13 day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 12.95 bln rupees

Source text: (bit.ly/29f3ZX5) (Bengaluru newsroom)