* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 4 day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.48 pct at 4 day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 96.83 bln rupees at 4 day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 97.83 bln rupees

