July 25 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: Allots 1.77 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 1.77 bln rupees * India cenbank: Weighted average rate at 6.47 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/29ULE1M) (Bengaluru newsroom)