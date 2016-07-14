July 14 Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.49 pct at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 32.05 bln rupees at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 32.05 bln rupees