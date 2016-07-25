July 25 Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: Weighted average rate at 6.49 pct at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: Allots 95.90 bln rupees at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 95.90 bln rupees