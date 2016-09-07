GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, stocks steady
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
Sept 7 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.48 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 184.35 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 184.35 bln rupees
Source text: bit.ly/2bSKwaR (Bengaluru newsroom)
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week