Sept 7 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.48 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 184.35 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 184.35 bln rupees

