Sept 8 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 87.50 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 87.50 bln rupees * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.49 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text: bit.ly/2bUYrgC (Bengaluru newsroom)