US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite hit record-highs
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Sept 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 181.33 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 181.33 bln rupees * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.47 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
Source text: bit.ly/2bUYrgC (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)