Sept 9 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.48 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 89.85 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 89.85 bln rupees

