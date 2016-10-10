Oct 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 68.52 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 68.52 bln rupees

Source text: bit.ly/2d2nzI1 (Bengaluru newsroom)