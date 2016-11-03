Nov 3 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 170.35 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 170.35 bln rupees

Source text: bit.ly/2fkJFC6 (Bengaluru newsroom)