Feb 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank sets cut-off rate of 7.74 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.70 pct at variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 64.95 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 64.95 bln rupees (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)