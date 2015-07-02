US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.
July 2 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 414.80 bln rupees at at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 414.80 bln rupees
Source text: (bit.ly/1FUwH3b) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.
May 8 Union Bank of India Ltd on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as the gross bad-loan ratio eased sequentially, but fell short of analysts' expectations.