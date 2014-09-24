Sept 24 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.99 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.98 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 26.20 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 26.20 bln rupees (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)