BRIEF-3I infotech allots shares to lender under DRS package
* Says allotment of shares to lender under debt realignment scheme ('DRS') package
Sept 25 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cbank set cut-off rate of 7.99 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.96 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cbank: allots 18 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 18 billion rupees
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Says made 100% investment in equity shares of Kreon Infotech Private Limited