Sept 26 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.99 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.97 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 98.10 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 98.10 bln rupees (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)