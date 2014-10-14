Oct 14 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.85 pct at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.85 pct at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 50 mln rupees at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 50 mln rupees (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)