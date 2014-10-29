BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.1908 pct
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1908 percent versus 6.1081 percent last week
Oct 29 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cbank says to conduct overnight variable rate reverse repo auction for 100 billion rupees on Wednesday (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1908 percent versus 6.1081 percent last week
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"