US STOCKS-Wall St gains as focus shifts to earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Nov 5 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.99 pct at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.88 pct at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 456.63 bln rupees at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 456.63 bln rupees (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)