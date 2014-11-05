Nov 5 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.99 pct at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.88 pct at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 456.63 bln rupees at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 456.63 bln rupees (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)