NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Apr 18

Apr 18 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,019.3 22,629.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad