China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.4 pct
June 24 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cbank says to conduct 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 200 bln rupees on Wednesday
Source text: (bit.ly/1HeV80l) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.4 pct
* Announces a partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver it testing services to one of Australia's financial institutions