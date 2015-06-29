BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
The Reserve Bank of India:
* INDIA CENTRAL BANK SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 7.24 PCT AT 4-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CBANK: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 7.22 PCT AT 4-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CBANK: ALLOTS 35 BLN RUPEES AT 4-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION; GETS BIDS WORTH 35 BLN RUPEES
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago