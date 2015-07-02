July 2 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank says to conduct overnight, 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction for on thursday * India cbank says to conduct overnight variable rate reverse repo auction for 250 bln rupees * India cbank says to conduct 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 500 bln rupees

Source text: (bit.ly/1NytXy6) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)