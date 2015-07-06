BRIEF-India's VTM March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 3.4 million rupees versus loss 2.5 million rupees year ago
July 6 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.2 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 367.26 bln rupees at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 367.26 bln rupees
Source text: (bit.ly/1KGcoyf) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* March quarter net loss 3.4 million rupees versus loss 2.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 454 million rupees versus profit 298.4 million rupees year ago