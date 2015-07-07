BRIEF-Tata Steel completes sale of Speciality Steel UK Ltd to Liberty House Group
* Says Speciality Steel UK Limited divested entire equity stake to Liberty House Group
Source text: (bit.ly/1J28MRo) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
