July 7 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.23 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.20 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 150.02 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 159.75 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 84.93 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1J28MRo) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)