BRIEF-Tata Steel completes sale of Speciality Steel UK Ltd to Liberty House Group
* Says Speciality Steel UK Limited divested entire equity stake to Liberty House Group
July 7 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.27 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank: allots 107.40 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 107.40 bln rupees
Source text: (bit.ly/1fjm9pe) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
