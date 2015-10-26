Oct 26 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.85 pct at 7-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.86 pct at 7-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 100.04 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 193.46 bln rupees * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 47.56 pct at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate repo auction

